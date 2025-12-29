(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hidden Talents: Behind the Uniform [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hidden Talents: Behind the Uniform

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Yeoman 1st Class Joseph Straight, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), performs a card trick during a private performance in Sasebo, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. For more than 78 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 09:34
    Photo ID: 9465307
    VIRIN: 251219-N-II719-1065
    Resolution: 4218x3374
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hidden Talents: Behind the Uniform [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hidden Talents: Behind the Uniform
    Hidden Talents: Behind the Uniform
    Hidden Talents: Behind the Uniform
    Hidden Talents: Behind the Uniform
    Hidden Talents: Behind the Uniform

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hidden Talents: Behind the Uniform

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Magic
    Magician
    CFAS
    hiddentalent

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery