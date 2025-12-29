Hidden Talents: Behind the Uniform

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yeoman 1st Class Joseph Straight, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), performs a card trick during a private performance in Sasebo, Japan, Dec. 19, 2025. For more than 78 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)