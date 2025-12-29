Team Andersen celebrates annual Christmas lighting

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Cooley, 36th Wing commander, activates the lights, illuminating the Christmas tree at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2025. The tree lighting signifies the start of the new holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin McCormick)
