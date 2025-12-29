(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Andersen celebrates annual Christmas lighting [Image 5 of 5]

    Team Andersen celebrates annual Christmas lighting

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin McCormick Jr 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Cooley, 36th Wing commander, activates the lights, illuminating the Christmas tree at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2025. The tree lighting signifies the start of the new holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin McCormick)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 00:51
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, Team Andersen celebrates annual Christmas lighting [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Kevin McCormick Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday
    Santa Claus
    Tree Lighting Ceremony
    Grinch
    celebration

