    Team Andersen celebrates annual Christmas lighting

    Team Andersen celebrates annual Christmas lighting

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Maye 

    36th Wing

    The Grinch peeks from behind the base Christmas tree at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam Dec. 5, 2025. He attempted to steal a Christmas tree, but was intercepted by Santa Claus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Maye)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025
    Photo ID: 9464908
    VIRIN: 251205-F-SS569-1105
    Resolution: 4763x3175
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Andersen celebrates annual Christmas lighting [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joseph Maye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday
    HSC25
    Santa Claus
    Tree Lighting Ceremony

