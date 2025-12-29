The Grinch peeks from behind the base Christmas tree at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam Dec. 5, 2025. He attempted to steal a Christmas tree, but was intercepted by Santa Claus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Maye)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 00:54
|Photo ID:
|9464908
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-SS569-1105
|Resolution:
|4763x3175
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Andersen celebrates annual Christmas lighting [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joseph Maye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.