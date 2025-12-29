Team Andersen celebrates annual Christmas lighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM 12.05.2025 Courtesy Photo 36th Wing

Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S Sea Hawk prepares to land during an annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2025. Santa Claus departed from the aircraft to greet the children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Maye)