Team Andersen celebrates annual Christmas lighting

Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S Sea Hawk prepares to land during an annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2025. Santa Claus departed from the aircraft to greet the children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Maye)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 00:54
|Photo ID:
|9464906
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-SS569-1074
|Resolution:
|5891x3920
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
