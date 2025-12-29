(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Andersen celebrates annual Christmas lighting [Image 2 of 5]

    Team Andersen celebrates annual Christmas lighting

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.05.2025

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) MH-60S Sea Hawk prepares to land during an annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2025. Santa Claus departed from the aircraft to greet the children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Maye)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 00:54
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Andersen celebrates annual Christmas lighting [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday
    HSC25
    Santa Claus
    Tree Lighting Ceremony

