Santa and Mrs. Claus drive with their cart full of presents at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2025. They drove to the front of the base Christmas tree to prepare for the tree-lighting ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Maye)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 00:55
|Photo ID:
|9464907
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-SS569-1099
|Resolution:
|5582x3714
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Andersen celebrates annual Christmas lighting [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Joseph Maye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.