Combat Camera range day

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luke Hirsch, 1st Combat Camera Squadron aerial combat camera journeyman, fires at the Summerville Police Department Training Range as part of exercise TacRAT, Sept. 16, 2025. TacRAT, Tactical Ready Airman Training, is an annual 1CTCS exercise focused on building competency over the ground tactics, techniques, and procedures 1CTCS Airmen employ to provide documentation in austere and contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)