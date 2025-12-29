A U.S. Airman assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron tightens the foregrip on their M4 Carbine at the Summerville Police Department Training Range as part of exercise TacRAT, Sept. 16, 2025. TacRAT, Tactical Ready Airman Training, is an annual 1CTCS exercise focused on building competency over the ground tactics, techniques, and procedures 1CTCS Airmen employ to provide documentation in austere and contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 21:34
|Photo ID:
|9464815
|VIRIN:
|250916-F-SC242-1024
|Resolution:
|4500x3600
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Camera range day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.