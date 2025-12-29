Combat Camera range day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron approach the firing line at the Summerville Police Department Training Range as part of exercise TacRAT, Sept. 16, 2025. TacRAT, Tactical Ready Airman Training, is an annual 1CTCS exercise focused on building competency over the ground tactics, techniques, and procedures 1CTCS Airmen employ to provide documentation in austere and contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)