    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron approach the firing line at the Summerville Police Department Training Range as part of exercise TacRAT, Sept. 16, 2025. TacRAT, Tactical Ready Airman Training, is an annual 1CTCS exercise focused on building competency over the ground tactics, techniques, and procedures 1CTCS Airmen employ to provide documentation in austere and contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 21:34
    Photo ID: 9464819
    VIRIN: 250916-F-SC242-1392
    Resolution: 4500x3600
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Camera range day [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS;
    Combat Camera

