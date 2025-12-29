Combat Camera range day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron loads ammunition at the Summerville Police Department Training Range as part of exercise TacRAT, Sept. 16, 2025. TacRAT, Tactical Ready Airman Training, is an annual 1CTCS exercise focused on building competency over the ground tactics, techniques, and procedures 1CTCS Airmen employ to provide documentation in austere and contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)