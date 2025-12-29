(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hall of Fame Induction Honors Redhawks [Image 5 of 5]

    Hall of Fame Induction Honors Redhawks

    MCMINNVILLE, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2010

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    Fred Hill shows off his book, "Darkroom Soldier," to Oregon Air National Guard retired Maj. Gen. David E.B. Ward and 142nd Fighter Wing Commander Michael Bieniewicz after the Hall of Honor induction ceremony held at the Evergreen Aviation and Space museum in McMinnville, Ore., on October 17, 2010. Hill was one of the first members of the 123rd Observation Squadron, which was the first group inducted into the Hall of Honor. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Hughel, 142nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs Department)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2010
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 20:53
    Photo ID: 9464789
    VIRIN: 101017-Z-CH590-1050
    Resolution: 3840x2832
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: MCMINNVILLE, OREGON, US
    This work, Hall of Fame Induction Honors Redhawks [Image 5 of 5], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hall of Fame Induction Honors Redhawks

    142nd Fighter Wing
    Oregon Air National Guard
    123rd observation squadron
    Oregon National Guard
    World War II
    U.S. Air Force

