Fred Hill shows off his book, "Darkroom Soldier," to Oregon Air National Guard retired Maj. Gen. David E.B. Ward and 142nd Fighter Wing Commander Michael Bieniewicz after the Hall of Honor induction ceremony held at the Evergreen Aviation and Space museum in McMinnville, Ore., on October 17, 2010. Hill was one of the first members of the 123rd Observation Squadron, which was the first group inducted into the Hall of Honor. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Hughel, 142nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs Department)
Hall of Fame Induction Honors Redhawks
