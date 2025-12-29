Hall of Fame Induction Honors Redhawks

Photo By John Hughel | Fred Hill shows off his book, "Darkroom Soldier," to Oregon Air National Guard retired Maj. Gen. David E.B. Ward and 142nd Fighter Wing Commander Michael Bieniewicz after the Hall of Honor induction ceremony held at the Evergreen Aviation and Space museum in McMinnville, Ore., on October 17, 2010. Hill was one of the first members of the 123rd Observation Squadron, which was the first group inducted into the Hall of Honor. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. John Hughel, 142nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs Department) see less | View Image Page

Photo By John Hughel | Fred Hill shows off his book, "Darkroom Soldier," to Oregon Air National Guard retired...... read more read more

The 123rd Observation Squadron of the Oregon Air National Guard was inducted into the Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum Hall of Honor on Oct. 17, 2010, becoming the first group or organization recognized for this honor.

The 123rd Observation Squadron was the first aviation unit in the Oregon Army National Guard. The unit included members who served in the European and China-Burma-India Theaters of Operations during World War II. After the war, the unit was re-designated and today is part of the 142nd Fighter Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard.

Established in 2003, the Oregon Aviation Hall of Honor recognizes the contributions of military, government aviation, civilian, engineering, business, and education to the State of Oregon.

"This is the first time we have ever inducted a group to the Evergreen Aviation Museum," said Mike Burrell, Chair of the Evergreen Aviation Museum Hall of Honor Selection Committee.

Speaking to the audience upon accepting the award, Fred Parish, a former medic assigned to the squadron during World War II, said, "We're all over 90 now, and there are just a few of us left."

Parish is one of only eight surviving members of the original 117 Airmen who volunteered for duty and were sworn in on April 18, 1941.

"I don't regret it a bit, and if they wanted me tomorrow, I'd go put on the uniform again, Parrish said. "But we should thank you, guys, in uniform now, you are the ones that made the Air Guard what it is today - we just started it."

"It is really humbling to see our heritage honored in a ceremony like this and to see four of the original members here for this induction," said Col. Michael Bieniewicz, acting Wing Commander of the 142nd Fighter Wing.

Glenn Curry and Fred Hill, also former members of the 123rd, were in attendance for the induction and spent time after the event talking to other aviation enthusiasts about their service to the Oregon.

Seventy years after being founded, the "Redhawks" now fly the F-15 Eagle, watching over and protecting the skies of the Pacific Northwest, launching from the Portland Air National Guard Base.