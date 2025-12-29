412th Civil Affairs Battalion land navigation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne) review their map during a land navigation event at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Aug. 15, 2025. The battalion conducted training in several Warrior Tasks to maintain proficiency and ensure individual and unit readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Zaler)