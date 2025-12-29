(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    412th Civil Affairs Battalion land navigation [Image 5 of 13]

    412th Civil Affairs Battalion land navigation

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2025

    Photo by Sarah Zaler 

    352nd Civil Affairs Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne) plot their points on a map during a land navigation event at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Aug. 15, 2025. The battalion conducted training in several Warrior Tasks to maintain proficiency and ensure individual and unit readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Zaler)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 20:00
    VIRIN: 250815-A-IF990-1009
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
    This work, 412th Civil Affairs Battalion land navigation [Image 13 of 13], by Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    land navigation
    warrior tasks and battle drills
    412th CA BN
    civil affairs
    Army Reserve
    annual training

