412th Civil Affairs Battalion land navigation

A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier with the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne) practices using a lensatic compass before a land navigation event during their annual training at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Aug. 15, 2025. The battalion conducted training in several Warrior Tasks to maintain proficiency and ensure individual and unit readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Zaler)