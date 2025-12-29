U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne) plot their points on a map during a land navigation event at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Aug. 15, 2025. The battalion conducted training in several Warrior Tasks to maintain proficiency and ensure individual and unit readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Zaler)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 20:00
|Photo ID:
|9464660
|VIRIN:
|250815-A-IF990-1011
|Resolution:
|6168x4112
|Size:
|7.82 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 412th Civil Affairs Battalion land navigation [Image 13 of 13], by Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.