Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 391st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron backs out after refueling over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 29, 2025. Aerial refueling allows aircraft to extend their combat range and loiter time, allowing them to remain airborne for longer periods and remain effective throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)
