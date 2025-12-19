Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 391st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron refuels from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 29, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft plays a key role in integrating Air Mobility Command and Air Combat Command capabilities, ensuring U.S. aircraft can execute airpower missions across the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)