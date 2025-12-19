Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 391st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron backs out after refueling over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 29, 2025. KC-135 Stratotanker and F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft operations demonstrate U.S. Air Forces Central’s readiness and commitment to providing rapid, flexible response options throughout CENTCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)
|10.29.2025
|12.29.2025 06:54
|9462311
|251029-F-UY946-1256
|8256x5504
|4.67 MB
|UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
|2
|1
