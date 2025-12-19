Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 391st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron backs out after refueling over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 29, 2025. KC-135 Stratotanker and F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft operations demonstrate U.S. Air Forces Central’s readiness and commitment to providing rapid, flexible response options throughout CENTCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)