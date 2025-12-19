(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles

    UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 391st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron refuels from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft boom over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 29, 2025. Aerial refueling allows aircraft to extend their combat range and loiter time, allowing them to remain airborne for longer periods and remain effective throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 06:54
    Photo ID: 9462309
    VIRIN: 251029-F-UY946-1200
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.47 MB
    Location: UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Nicholas Monteleone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles
    Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles
    Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles
    Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles
    Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles
    Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles
    Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles
    Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles
    Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    USCENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery