    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    909th ARS: Strength in every connection [Image 5 of 5]

    909th ARS: Strength in every connection

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 119th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during routine training over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 11, 2025. The 909th ARS executes rapid deployment of KC-135s to support a multitude of Pacific Air Force missions, demonstrating Kadena’s commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.28.2025 19:37
    Photo ID: 9461703
    VIRIN: 251211-F-LO539-1085
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 966.64 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 909th ARS: Strength in every connection [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kadena AB
    909th Air Refueling Squadron
    18th Operations Group
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Wing
    PACAF

