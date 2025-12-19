909th ARS: Strength in every connection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 119th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during routine training over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 11, 2025. The 909th ARS executes rapid deployment of KC-135s to support a multitude of Pacific Air Force missions, demonstrating Kadena’s commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)