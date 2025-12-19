909th ARS: Strength in every connection

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 119th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, conducts aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during routine training over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 11, 2025. The 909th ARS is the U.S. Pacific Air Force’s premier unit for providing air refueling to joint and allied aircraft throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)
