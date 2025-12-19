(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    909th ARS: Strength in every connection [Image 2 of 5]

    909th ARS: Strength in every connection

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 119th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, conducts aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during routine training over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 11, 2025. The 909th ARS is the U.S. Pacific Air Force’s premier unit for providing air refueling to joint and allied aircraft throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.28.2025 19:39
    Photo ID: 9461700
    VIRIN: 251211-F-LO539-1021
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 959.75 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 909th ARS: Strength in every connection [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena AB
    909th Air Refueling Squadron
    18th Operations Group
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Wing
    PACAF

