909th ARS: Strength in every connection

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kaden James, 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator, conducts refueling operations during routine training over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 11, 2025. As the Keystone of the Pacific, Kadena's strategic location makes it a pivotal installation for ensuring the defense of Japan and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)