909th ARS: Strength in every connection

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kaden James, 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator, prepares to refuel a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 119th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan, during routine training over the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 11, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker is a unique asset that enhances the Air Force's capability to accomplish its primary mission of global reach through aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)