(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Force Officer Leads DAF Women’s Rugby Team to Historic Championship Victory [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Space Force Officer Leads DAF Women’s Rugby Team to Historic Championship Victory

    WHENUAPAI AIR BASE, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND

    10.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Maj. Adekunbi Adewunmi, second from left, stands with the Department of the Air Force (DAF) women’s rugby team during the playing of the U.S. National Anthem at the Royal Australian Air Force, Royal New Zealand Air Force, and U.S. Department of the Air Force (ANZUS) Shield tournament held at Whenuapai Air Base, New Zealand, Oct. 9-11. Adewunmi, stationed at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., made history by coaching the DAF team to their first-ever championship victory at the tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Kate Anderson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.27.2025 18:00
    Photo ID: 9461259
    VIRIN: 251011-F-LV958-2026
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 322.77 KB
    Location: WHENUAPAI AIR BASE, AUCKLAND, NZ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Force Officer Leads DAF Women’s Rugby Team to Historic Championship Victory [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Space Force Officer Leads DAF Women’s Rugby Team to Historic Championship Victory
    Space Force Officer Leads DAF Women’s Rugby Team to Historic Championship Victory

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Space Force Officer Leads DAF Women’s Rugby Team to Historic Championship Victory

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Vandenberg Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Rugby

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery