Space Force Officer Leads DAF Women’s Rugby Team to Historic Championship Victory

U.S. Space Force Maj. Adekunbi Adewunmi, bottom row left, poses with the Department of the Air Force (DAF) women’s rugby team, during the Royal Australian Air Force, Royal New Zealand Air Force, and U.S. Department of the Air Force (ANZUS) Shield tournament held at Whenuapai Air Base, New Zealand, Oct. 9-11. Adewunmi, stationed at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., made history by coaching the DAF team to their first-ever championship victory at the tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Kate Anderson)