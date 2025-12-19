Photo By 2nd Lt. Kate Anderson | U.S. Space Force Maj. Adekunbi Adewunmi, second from left, stands with the Department...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Kate Anderson | U.S. Space Force Maj. Adekunbi Adewunmi, second from left, stands with the Department of the Air Force (DAF) women’s rugby team during the playing of the U.S. National Anthem at the Royal Australian Air Force, Royal New Zealand Air Force, and U.S. Department of the Air Force (ANZUS) Shield tournament held at Whenuapai Air Base, New Zealand, Oct. 9-11. Adewunmi, stationed at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., made history by coaching the DAF team to their first-ever championship victory at the tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Kate Anderson) see less | View Image Page

Space Force Officer Leads DAF Women's Rugby Team to Historic Championship Victory

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – U.S. Space Force Maj. Adekunbi Adewunmi, stationed at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., made history by coaching the Department of the Air Force (DAF) women’s rugby team to their first-ever championship victory at the Royal Australian Air Force, Royal New Zealand Air Force, and U.S. Department of the Air Force (ANZUS) Shield tournament at Whenuapai Air Base, New Zealand, Oct. 9-11.



The ANZUS Shield tournament highlighted Adewunmi’s ability to inspire discipline, trust, and teamwork—qualities that have defined her career. The DAF women’s rugby team built on their earlier silver medal performance at the Armed Forces Rugby Tournament, showcasing strong communication and cohesion throughout the competition.



They secured victories against the Royal New Zealand Air Force (24-14) and the Royal Australian Air Force (34-10) before facing their toughest challenge—a narrow 12-5 loss to RNZAF. Undeterred, the team rebounded with a decisive 24-5 win over RAAF and clinched the championship with a hard-fought 15-10 victory against a combined RNZAF-RAAF team.



Reflecting on the team’s historic victory, Adewunmi said, 'I couldn't be prouder of our team for coming together and achieving this victory. We knew going into this competition that we had to bring our absolute best because we were up against the best.'"



Adewunmi’s journey into rugby began in 2015 while serving as an operator at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo.



“My twin sister was living with me in Colorado,” Adewunmi shared. “She was already an established rugby player competing for a position on the USA Women’s 15s team and encouraged me to try it out, so I joined her at practice. I immediately fell in love with the sport.”



Encouraged by fellow servicemembers who played on local rugby teams, Adewunmi earned a spot on the Armed Forces Women’s Rugby Team, representing the Department of the Air Force in competitions. Her talent and commitment earned her a spot at the Department of the Air Force team camps and Armed Forces Rugby tournaments, where she honed her skills under the guidance of exceptional coaches.



“My DAF and club coaches helped shape me as a player and a leader, and they saw potential in me when I could not always see it,” said Adewunmi. “DAF rugby gives us an amazing opportunity to develop and strengthen connection and camaraderie with DAF, joint, allied, and partner athletes and build networks that will support us for the rest of our careers and beyond.”



For six years, she thrived as a player, but her rugby career took an unexpected turn when she tore her Achilles tendon during practice. Determined to stay connected to the sport she loved, Adewunmi made a brief comeback as a player in 2023, helping the DAF women's team secure their first-ever 1st place finish at the Armed Forces Tournament.



Following this achievement, she transitioned to coaching and earned her certification through an Armed Forces program. This shift allowed her to continue contributing to the rugby community while channeling her leadership skills into a new role.



“It was hard to hang up my rugby boots but being able remain as a coach in this program has reinvigorated my excitement for rugby,” said Adewunmi. “I am at the beginning of my coaching career, but I am excited to learn and will be looking for opportunities in the new year to hone my coaching skills and philosophy.”



Known as both a skilled athlete and an exceptional leader, she serves as one of the senior ranking teammates and is one of only three Space Force representatives on the team. Her transition from elite player to championship winning coach not only defined the tournament but also underscores the leadership and professionalism she brings to her career in the service.



After commissioning as an Air Force engineer, she began her career at the Air Force Research Laboratory in Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., focusing on laser effects, modeling, and simulation.



While in this role, she was encouraged by her leadership to attend a Space Operations Fundamentals course, which ultimately inspired her to transfer into the U.S. Space Force.



Her passion for space solidified during her time at Schriever Space Force Base, where she spent four years in space operations.



She later served at the National Reconnaissance Office and then the Pentagon under the U.S. Space Force Chief Operations Officer, where she assessed the Space Force’s alignment with the Chief of Space Operations’ strategic objectives, evaluated force design, and ensured the organization met its goals following its establishment.



At Vandenberg Space Force Base, Adewunmi oversees critical projects, including managing the ascent sonic boom study and environmental impact statements aimed at responsibly increasing launch capacity at the Western Range.



Adewunmi’s story is one of perseverance and dedication, both on the rugby field and in her Department of the Air Force career. Whether coaching rugby or contributing to the nation’s space capabilities, she continues to inspire those around her with her commitment to excellence and service to the nation.