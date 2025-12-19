(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fleet Master Chief Chris King visits NAVSTA Rota

    Fleet Master Chief Chris King visits NAVSTA Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jett Morgan 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 22, 2025) U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Fleet Master Chief Christopher King, second from right, and U.S. 6th Fleet Master Chief Medea Dudley, third from left, inspect a barracks room during a visit to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Dec. 22, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.26.2025
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    Spain
    NAVSTA Rota

