Fleet Master Chief Chris King visits NAVSTA Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 22, 2025) U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Fleet Master Chief Christopher King, third from right, and U.S. 6th Fleet Fleet Master Chief Medea Dudley, right, meet with Spanish Armada Fleet Master Chief Manuel Perez Alvarez, third from left, during a visit to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Dec. 22, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)