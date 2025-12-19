Fleet Master Chief Chris King visits NAVSTA Rota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 22, 2025) U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Fleet Master Chief Christopher King, second from right, and U.S. 6th Fleet Fleet Master Chief Medea Dudley, right, meet with Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Commanding Officer Capt. Charles Chmielak, left, during a visit to NAVSTA Rota, Spain, Dec. 22, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)