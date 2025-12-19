Fleet Master Chief Chris King visits NAVSTA Rota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Dec. 22, 2025) Chief Operations Specialist Diana Park, right, presents a barracks room at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota to U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Fleet Master Chief Christopher King, left, during a visit to NAVSTA Rota, Spain, Dec. 22, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jett Morgan)