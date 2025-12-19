a Sailors Christmas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Dec.25, 2025) Capt. Brian Bungay, commanding officer, Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) and Mercer Hall Galley staff serves Christmas dinner, Dec. 25, 2025. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands.(U.S. Navy photo by Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Timothy Weber)