(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    a Sailors Christmas [Image 2 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    a Sailors Christmas

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Weber 

    Naval Base San Diego

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Dec.25, 2025) Capt. Brian Bungay, commanding officer, Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) and his family members, join the NBSD culinary staff to cut the holiday cake during a Christmas dinner onboard Mercer Hall Galley, Dec. 25, 2025. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands.(U.S. Navy photo by Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Timothy Weber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.26.2025 01:18
    Photo ID: 9460327
    VIRIN: 251225-N-NS989-1003
    Resolution: 4409x2934
    Size: 4.58 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, a Sailors Christmas [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Timothy Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    a Sailors Christmas
    a Sailors Christmas
    a Sailors Christmas
    a Sailors Christmas
    a Sailors Christmas
    a Sailors Christmas
    a Sailors Christmas
    a Sailors Christmas
    a Sailors Christmas
    a Sailors Christmas
    a Sailors Christmas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Base San Diego
    Mercer Hall Galley
    Christmas2025
    Home of Readiness
    Sailors Christmas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery