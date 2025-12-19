a Sailors Christmas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Dec.25, 2025) Capt. Brian Bungay, commanding officer, Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) and his family members, join the NBSD culinary staff to cut the holiday cake during a Christmas dinner onboard Mercer Hall Galley, Dec. 25, 2025. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands.(U.S. Navy photo by Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Timothy Weber)