a Sailors Christmas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Dec.25, 2025) Culinary Specialists assigned to Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) stand galley duty during a Christmas dinner onboard the NBSD Mercer Hall Galley Dec. 25, 2025. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands.(U.S. Navy photo by Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Timothy Weber)