(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Christmas Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy Brings Crew, Families Together [Image 16 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    First Christmas Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy Brings Crew, Families Together

    NEWPORT NEWS, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nolan Pennington 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Kyla Sophia Simpauco, from San Fernando, Philippians, assigned to Supply Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), transfers Waldorf salad in the aft galley for John F. Kennedy’s first Christmas meal aboard the ship, Dec. 25, 2025. John F. Kennedy hosted families of on-duty Sailors for a traditional holiday meal as their loved ones stood the holiday watch. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier, and is under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nolan Pennington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.25.2025 18:16
    Photo ID: 9460274
    VIRIN: 251225-N-CO784-1144
    Resolution: 3613x5058
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, US
    Hometown: PORO/SAN FERNANDO, PH
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Christmas Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy Brings Crew, Families Together [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Nolan Pennington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Christmas Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN79) Brings Crew, Families Together
    First Christmas Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy Brings Crew, Families Together
    First Christmas Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy Brings Crew, Families Together
    First Christmas Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy Brings Crew, Families Together
    First Christmas Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy Brings Crew, Families Together
    First Christmas Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy Brings Crew, Families Together
    First Christmas Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy Brings Crew, Families Together
    First Christmas Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy Brings Crew, Families Together
    First Christmas Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy Brings Crew, Families Together
    First Christmas Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy Brings Crew, Families Together
    First Christmas Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy Brings Crew, Families Together
    First Christmas Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy Brings Crew, Families Together
    First Christmas Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy Brings Crew, Families Together
    First Christmas Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy Brings Crew, Families Together
    First Christmas Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy Brings Crew, Families Together
    First Christmas Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy Brings Crew, Families Together
    First Christmas Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy Brings Crew, Families Together
    First Christmas Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy Brings Crew, Families Together
    First Christmas Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy Brings Crew, Families Together

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    First Christmas Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) Brings Crew, Families Together

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Holiday Meal
    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery