First Christmas Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) Brings Crew, Families Together Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Navy Story by MC1 Theoplis Stewart



NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Dec. 25, 2025 — Sailors assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) marked a historic milestone Dec. 25 as the crew celebrated its first Christmas aboard the ship, bringing together on-duty Sailors, families and leadership for a moment of connection amid the demanding work of bringing the aircraft carrier to life.



For many Sailors, the holiday represented a first, their first Christmas away from home, their first major holiday aboard a new ship and, for some, the first opportunity to share that experience with family members aboard.



The centerpiece of the celebration was a special Christmas meal prepared by the ship’s culinary team, who began preparations the night prior. According to Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Michael White, from Long Beach, California, work began around 11 p.m. and continued through the morning hours.



“This meal is different from a normal day because of the volume and the scale,” White said. “We’re talking turkeys that take days to thaw, a lot more prep and making sure we have enough food so nobody goes without.”



Serving as the watch captain, White was responsible for overseeing meal execution, ensuring food quality, line setup and service flow across the galley, including the main line, salad bar, dessert station, cake and eggnog bar.



Despite the long hours, White said the payoff came once Sailors and their guests began moving through the line.



“The end result is what matters,” White said. “The food was out, people were happy and that’s the goal.”



Logistics Specialist 1st Class Jessica Fitch volunteered to help serve food alongside the culinary team, calling it one of the highlights of her day.



“It was my first time serving and it was really fun,” she said. “Seeing people smile as they got their food made it worth it. I’d definitely do it again.”



For Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Alexander Weir, assigned to Reactor Department, the holiday carried additional significance. The Ann Arbor, Michigan, native was able to welcome his family aboard the ship, an opportunity he said made the long hours worthwhile.



“Having my whole family aboard is really special,” Weir said. “I know how interested they are in what we do and getting to share this with them means a lot.”



Weir’s father traveled from Ann Arbor specifically for the occasion, marking his first visit aboard a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier.



“I’ve been fascinated by this ship,” he said. “As soon as my son told us we could come, we were excited. This is something we’ll never forget.”



As the ship continues its transition from construction to crew-owned spaces, moments like the first Christmas aboard reinforce the culture being built aboard John F. Kennedy, one rooted in teamwork, sacrifice and shared pride.



While preparations to bring the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier into fleet service continue, the crew of PCU John F. Kennedy paused Dec. 25 to celebrate together, setting the tone for the many holidays and milestones still ahead.