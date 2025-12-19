First Christmas Aboard PCU John F. Kennedy Brings Crew, Families Together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Culinary Specialist Seaman Justin Deaton, from Bakersville, California, assigned to Supply Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), portions a pecan pie in the aft bakery for John F. Kennedy’s first Christmas meal aboard the ship, Dec. 25, 2025. John F. Kennedy hosted families of on-duty Sailors for a traditional holiday meal as their loved ones stood the holiday watch. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier, and is under construction at Huntington Ingalls Industries' Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nolan Pennington)