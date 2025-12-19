Georgia Officials Thank National Guard Members for Holiday Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

John F. King, Georgia insurance and safety fire commissioner, speaks with Georgia National Guard service members and thanks them for their service during the Christmas season in Washington, D.C., Dec. 22, 2025. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members are working alongside law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety and civic pride in the Nation’s Capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alex Cano)