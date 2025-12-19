(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Georgia Officials Thank National Guard Members for Holiday Service [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Georgia Officials Thank National Guard Members for Holiday Service

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Cano 

    Joint Task Force DC

    John F. King, Georgia insurance and safety fire commissioner, speaks with Georgia National Guard service members and thanks them for their service during the Christmas season in Washington, D.C., Dec. 22, 2025. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members are working alongside law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety and civic pride in the Nation’s Capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alex Cano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 12:56
    Photo ID: 9460000
    VIRIN: 251222-A-SK939-8072
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 640.25 KB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Officials Thank National Guard Members for Holiday Service [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alex Cano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Georgia Officials Thank National Guard Members for Holiday Service
    Georgia Officials Thank National Guard Members for Holiday Service
    Georgia Officials Thank National Guard Members for Holiday Service
    Georgia Officials Thank National Guard Members for Holiday Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DC
    DCSAFE
    DCSafe, JTFDC, National Guard, holiday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery