Georgia Officials Thank National Guard Members for Holiday Service

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp visits Georgia National Guard service members stationed in Washington, D.C., to thank them for their service during the Christmas season, Dec. 22, 2025. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members are working alongside law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety and civic pride in the Nation’s Capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alex Cano)