Georgia Officials Thank National Guard Members for Holiday Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and First Lady Marty Kemp, right, pose for a photo with Georgia National Guard Sgt. Bryant, center, in Washington, D.C., Dec. 22, 2025. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members are working alongside law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety and civic pride in the Nation’s Capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alex Cano)