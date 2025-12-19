Georgia Officials Thank National Guard Members for Holiday Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bárbara Rivera Holmes, commissioner of labor, visits National Guard service members in Washington, D.C., to thank them for their service during the Christmas season, Dec. 22, 2025. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members are working alongside law enforcement and community partners to enhance public safety and civic pride in the Nation’s Capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alex Cano)