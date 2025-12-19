(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mutts with a Mission Visit USS Theodore Roosevelt

    Mutts with a Mission Visit USS Theodore Roosevelt

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2025

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Tyler Harstad 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Dec. 23, 2025) – U.S. Navy Sailors meet with Finn, a “Mutts with a Mission” dog, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Dec. 23, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tyler Harstad)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 14:28
    Photo ID: 9459300
    VIRIN: 251223-N-UA586-1138
    Resolution: 5311x2987
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mutts with a Mission Visit USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 6 of 6], by SR Tyler Harstad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mutts with a Mission Visit USS Theodore Roosevelt

