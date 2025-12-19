SAN DIEGO (Dec. 23, 2025) – U.S. Navy Sailors meet with Declan, a “Mutts with a Mission” dog, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Dec. 23, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tyler Harstad)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 14:28
|Photo ID:
|9459298
|VIRIN:
|251223-N-UA586-1129
|Resolution:
|3209x4492
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mutts with a Mission Visit USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 6 of 6], by SR Tyler Harstad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mutts with a Mission Visit USS Theodore Roosevelt
No keywords found.