Mutts with a Mission Visit USS Theodore Roosevelt Your browser does not support the audio element.

Morale-boosting service dogs from a non-profit veterans organization visited USS Theodore Roosevelt December 23, 2025, to support the crew during the holiday season.

It was a cold fog-filled December morning until the warm furry pups from Mutts with a Mission (MWAM) boarded the mighty Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). These mutts come with the mission to improve morale and mental health of veterans, first responders and law enforcement all around the world.

“The program is for active-duty military and disabled veterans to bond with these dogs and be able to pick up everyone’s mood,” said Frank Boss Jr, certified dog trainer with ‘Mutts with a Mission.’

MWAM, an Assistance Dogs International-accredited program, pioneered the Navy’s Expeditionary Facility Dog (EFD) initiative back in 2023, training dogs like Deke and Declan to provide therapeutic support in high-stress environments such as an aircraft carrier.

Unlike therapy dogs, EFDs undergo specialized training to adapt to shipboard life, including mastering ladder wells, aircraft transport, and much more.

“I think this supports the entire morale of the crew,” said Damage Controlman 3rd Class Shelby Brady. “Seeing the dogs coming up to you and wagging their tails boosts everyone’s happiness and work ethic.”

The big stick was visited by Labradors Diego, Millie, Declan, Finn and golden retriever Deke.

This collaboration between the U.S. Navy and MWAM places dogs on ships with MWAM covering costs and the Navy providing handlers, creating a unique, ship-based support system for sailors, bridging gaps in mental health care, and proving comfort and connection.

This partnership with the U.S. Navy started in 2023 with Captain Sage the Labrador on the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during deployment to help crew morale and mental health during a hard time being away from their families.

