HPT and First Sergeants collaborate to spread holiday cheer

Personnel assigned to the 432nd Wing clink coffee cups at the Airman Ministry Center on Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 19, 2025. As a holiday-season tradition, members of the Human Performance Team provided free food as a gesture of gratitude to Creech personnel for their hard work throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 12:47
|Photo ID:
|9459126
|VIRIN:
|251219-F-IU083-1010
|Resolution:
|6731x4490
|Size:
|12.76 MB
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
