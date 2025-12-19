HPT and First Sergeants collaborate to spread holiday cheer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. John Davis, an MQ-9 pilot assigned to the 15th Attack Squadron, takes advantage of free donuts provided by the Human Performance Team at the Airman Ministry Center on Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 19, 2025. As a holiday-season tradition, members of the Human Performance Team provided free food as a gesture of gratitude to Creech personnel for their hard work throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)