    HPT and First Sergeants collaborate to spread holiday cheer [Image 11 of 12]

    HPT and First Sergeants collaborate to spread holiday cheer

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel OShea 

    432nd Wing   

    Arlo, a pet owned by a 432nd Wing Airman, gets up close and personal for a photo at the Airman Ministry Center on Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 19, 2025. As a holiday-season tradition, members of the Human Performance Team provided free food as a gesture of gratitude to Creech personnel for their hard work throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 12:47
    Photo ID: 9459125
    VIRIN: 251219-F-IU083-1009
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 23.12 MB
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HPT and First Sergeants collaborate to spread holiday cheer [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chaplain Corps
    first sergeants
    religious affairs
    first shirt
    Human Performance Team
    HPT

