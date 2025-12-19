HPT and First Sergeants collaborate to spread holiday cheer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Arlo, a pet owned by a 432nd Wing Airman, gets up close and personal for a photo at the Airman Ministry Center on Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 19, 2025. As a holiday-season tradition, members of the Human Performance Team provided free food as a gesture of gratitude to Creech personnel for their hard work throughout the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)