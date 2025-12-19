(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Serving through the holidays [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Serving through the holidays

    MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Prochaska 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron stand in front of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles during training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 10, 2025. The training enhances readiness and familiarization with tactical vehicles used to support installation security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 03:53
    Photo ID: 9458466
    VIRIN: 251210-F-RL213-1093
    Resolution: 5077x3385
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Serving through the holidays [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Iris Prochaska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Serving through the holidays
    Serving through the holidays
    Serving through the holidays
    Serving through the holidays

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AirmenAtWork #MissionReady #AlwaysReady #USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery