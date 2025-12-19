Serving through the holidays

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron stand in front of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles during training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 10, 2025. The training enhances readiness and familiarization with tactical vehicles used to support installation security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)