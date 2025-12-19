U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron stand in front of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles during training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 10, 2025. The training enhances readiness and familiarization with tactical vehicles used to support installation security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 03:53
|Photo ID:
|9458466
|VIRIN:
|251210-F-RL213-1093
|Resolution:
|5077x3385
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Serving through the holidays [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Iris Prochaska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.