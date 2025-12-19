(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Serving through the holidays [Image 3 of 4]

    Serving through the holidays

    MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Prochaska 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force 100th Maintenance Squadron, aircraft maintainers conduct maintenance on the KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 10, 2025. Aircraft maintainers play a critical role in ensuring the KC-135 fleet remains mission-ready to support air refueling operations across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 03:53
    Photo ID: 9458464
    VIRIN: 251210-F-RL213-1056
    Resolution: 5315x3543
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Serving through the holidays [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Iris Prochaska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #AirmenAtWork #MissionReady #AlwaysReady #USAF

