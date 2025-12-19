Serving through the holidays

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 100th Maintenance Squadron, aircraft maintainers conduct maintenance on the KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall, England, Dec. 10, 2025. Aircraft maintainers play a critical role in ensuring the KC-135 fleet remains mission-ready to support air refueling operations across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)